Hokies strike repeatedly and beat Virginia for 18th time in 19 meetings; can go to a bowl

By HANK KURZ Jr. The Associated Press
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard (3) celebrates after sacking Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Caudill]

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw three touchdown passes, Bhayshul Tuten scored on a 32-yard run and a 94-yard kickoff return and Virginia Tech beat Virginia for the 18th time in the last 19 meetings, 55-17, to achieve bowl eligibility. Drones threw touchdown passes of 44, 84 and 34 yards and the Hokies also scored on two long runs. They had a 294-60 yardage edge at halftime and boosted their total to 378 on Drones’ 84-yard pass to Da’Quan Felton on their first play from scrimmage after halftime to go ahead 31-0.

