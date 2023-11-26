Hokies strike repeatedly and beat Virginia for 18th time in 19 meetings; can go to a bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw three touchdown passes, Bhayshul Tuten scored on a 32-yard run and a 94-yard kickoff return and Virginia Tech beat Virginia for the 18th time in the last 19 meetings, 55-17, to achieve bowl eligibility. Drones threw touchdown passes of 44, 84 and 34 yards and the Hokies also scored on two long runs. They had a 294-60 yardage edge at halftime and boosted their total to 378 on Drones’ 84-yard pass to Da’Quan Felton on their first play from scrimmage after halftime to go ahead 31-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.