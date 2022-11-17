Hokies seek something positive in first visit to Liberty

Virginia Tech is hoping to make something positive happen when it plays at Liberty on Saturday. The Hokies have lost seven games in a row in their first season under Brent Pry and lost 38-35 to the Flames last season. Liberty was ranked the past two weeks before losing on the road at UConn last week. They are 4-0 at home this season and 19-3 in Williams Stadium in their four seasons with Hugh Freeze as coach.

