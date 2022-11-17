Hokies seek something positive in first visit to Liberty

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against against the Connecticut in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo /Bryan Woolston)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Woolston]

Virginia Tech is hoping to make something positive happen when it plays at Liberty on Saturday. The Hokies have lost seven games in a row in their first season under Brent Pry and lost 38-35 to the Flames last season. Liberty was ranked the past two weeks before losing on the road at UConn last week. They are 4-0 at home this season and 19-3 in Williams Stadium in their four seasons with Hugh Freeze as coach.

