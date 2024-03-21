Hokies’ Kitley, 3-time ACC player of the year, says she’s out for NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Three-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech will miss the Women’s NCAA Tournament, she announced on social media. Kitley, a second-team All American and the Hokies’ top scorer and rebounder, sustained a knee injury in Virginia Tech’s final regular season game at Virginia. In an Instagram post, the 6-foot-6 center said “this is not at all how I anticipated ending this year with my team.” Virginia Tech, seeded fourth this year after reaching the Final Four for the first time last year, will face Marshall in its opening game on Friday at Cassell Coliseum.

