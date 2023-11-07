Hokies crank up defense, beat Coppin State 100-55

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla had 15 points and 10 assists, Lynn Kidd had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Coppin State 100-55 in the season opener for both. The Hokies also got 13 points from Hunter Cattoor and 12 each from Tyler Nickel and Brandon Rechsteiner in shooting 52% from the floor and making 13 3s. They also outscored the visitors 30-4 off turnovers and outrebounded them 43-22. The Eagles were led by Preist Ryan and Justin Winston with 12 points each and Toto Fagbenle with 10. The Hokies led 45-19 at the intermission and never let up, leading by as many as 47 in the final minute. In all, 11 Hokies played and all of them scored.

