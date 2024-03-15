Hojlund’s return could boost United in FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is optimistic that top scorer Rasmus Hojlund will be available for Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool. Hojlund has missed the past four games with a muscle injury but trained on Friday, as did defender Harry Maguire and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Manager Erik ten Hag says it “looks good” that all three will be available when Jurgen Klopp’s team visits Old Trafford. The 21-year-old Hojlund would provide an attacking boost having scored in each of his past six appearances. He has 13 goals in all competitions this campaign.

