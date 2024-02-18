Hojlund scores early double and Man United hangs on for win at Luton for 4th straight EPL victory

LUTON, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes and Manchester United then withstood a spirited fightback to hang on for a 2-1 win at Luton and a fourth straight Premier League victory. Hojlund extended his scoring streak to six straight league games when he seized on a defensive howler to net the opener after just 37 seconds. He added the second with a slice of luck as a shot deflected off his chest and into the net. But Luton dominated the rest of the first half, and captain Carlton Morris pulled one goal back with a close-range header in the 14th.

