Hojlund scores early double and Man United hangs on for win at Luton for 4th straight EPL victory

By MATTIAS KAREN The Associated Press
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LUTON, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes and Manchester United then withstood a spirited fightback to hang on for a 2-1 win at Luton and a fourth straight Premier League victory. Hojlund extended his scoring streak to six straight league games when he seized on a defensive howler to net the opener after just 37 seconds. He added the second with a slice of luck as a shot deflected off his chest and into the net. But Luton dominated the rest of the first half, and captain Carlton Morris pulled one goal back with a close-range header in the 14th.

