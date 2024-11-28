Hojlund scores 2 for Man United to give Amorim winning home debut in Europa League

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Manchester United fought back to beat Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday to give new manager Ruben Amorim a victory in his first game at Old Trafford. Hojlund also set up the opening goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho in the opening minute of the game, but United still had to stage a comeback in order to stay unbeaten in the competition with two victories and three draws. Tottenham continued to show inconsistent form as it was held 2-2 at home by struggling Roma. Earlier, Athletic Bilbao cruised past Elfsborg 3-0 in the Europa League to join Lazio at Frankfurt at the top the 36-team standings.

