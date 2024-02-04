Hojlund and Garnacho a shining advert for Man United’s future after scoring in 3-0 win over West Ham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho scored Manchester United’s second goal and then perched on an advertising board and beckoned Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo to sit alongside him. It was quite the sight to hearten the home fans at Old Trafford as 21-year-old Hojlund, 19-year-old Garnacho and 18-year-old Mainoo sat in a line and smiled. The future might be bright for United. Hojlund marked his 21st birthday by scoring for the fourth straight league game and Garnacho got two goals as United beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League for a second victory in three days. United jumped above West Ham into sixth place.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.