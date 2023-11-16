Hojgaard uses Ryder Cup experience to lead World Tour Championship. McIlroy and Rahm falter late

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard used his Ryder Cup debut to learn off the best golfers in the world and now he’s upstaging them. The 22-year-old Dane held a share of the first-round lead at the season-ending World Tour Championship after shooting 5-under 67 in Dubai. French players Julien Guerrier and Matthieu Pavon were tied with Hojgaard as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm faltered down the stretch to drop off the leaderboard. McIlroy made three bogeys in his final seven holes with one coming after his tee shot at the par-3 13th hole ended up on the lap of a spectator. He shot 71. Rahm shot even par after finishing bogey-bogey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.