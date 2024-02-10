Hojgaard, Hoshino and Coussard tied for lead after third round of Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rasmus Hojgaard, Rikuya Hoshino and Ugo Coussard are tied for the lead after the third round of the Qatar Masters with the top eight on the leaderboard separated by just two shots. Hojgaard is the No. 68 and the highest-ranked player in the field. He and Coussard both shot 5-under 67s to move to 10-under par overall. Hoshino was playing in the last group and joined them by making birdie at No. 17 and parring the last for a 69. The three leaders were a shot ahead of Niklas Norgaard, Tom McKibbin and Ewen Ferguson.

