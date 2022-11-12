Højgaard and Detry share lead after busy day in Sun City

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Rasmus Højgaard and Thomas Detry share the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a busy day when some players had to finish their second rounds and then come straight back out to play the third round. Rain and lightning shortened the second day at Sun City. It had left Ryan Fox and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in a share of the lead but they had barely started their second rounds when players were called off. Denmark’s Højgaard and Belgium’s Detry made their way to the top on Saturday to lead by a shot on 9 under par.

