Højbjerg seals Marseille’s 3-1 win at Lens after VAR intervention

LENS, France (AP) — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has scored after VAR came to the rescue for Marseille to beat Lens 3-1 in the French league. The Denmark midfielder scored in the 89th minute with a free kick awarded when Rémy Labeau-Lascary had what would have been a late equalizer ruled out for a foul by Angelo Fulgini in the buildup. The decision prompted a chorus of whistles from the home fans, who were further riled to see former Lens player Elye Wahi go on for the visitors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.