Højbjerg scores late to give Denmark a 1-0 win over Finland in European Championship qualifying

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s 86th-minute goal has given Denmark a 1-0 win over Finland to take a big step toward qualifying for the European Championship in Germany next year. Denmark goes top of Group H on 13 points. It’s one point ahead of Finland and surprise contender Kazakhstan which beat Northern Ireland 1-0. Kazakhstan has never before qualified for a European Championship or World Cup. Another country staging a surprise push for its first tournament appearance is Moldova, which beat the Faeroe Islands 1-0 to stay in contention in Group E. Montenegro beat Bulgaria 2-1 in Group G on a goal from Stevan Jovetić in the seventh minute of added time.

