Hoiberg leads 5 in double-figure scoring to help Nebraska rout Lindenwood 84-52 in a season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Hoiberg scored 15 points off the bench and led five Nebraska players in double-figure scoring as the Cornhuskers opened the season with an 84-52 rout over Lindenwood. Starters Rienk Mast, Brice Williams and C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points apiece and Josiah Allick added 11 for Nebraska. Hoiberg, Williams and Wilcher each made a pair of 3-pointers. The Cornhuskers led by as many as 36 points after halftime. Keenon Cole scored 14 points and Jeremiah Talton added 10 for Lindenwood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.