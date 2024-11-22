Hoggard scores 18 points and Vanderbilt hangs on to beat Nevada 73-71 in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Hoggard had 18 points and seven assists, Jason Edwards added 16 points and Vanderbilt held off Nevada 73-71 on Thursday night on the opening day of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. The Commodores (5-0) will play Seton Hall, a 69-66 overtime winner over VCU, in the semifinals on Friday. The Wolf Pack (4-1) will play the Rams. MJ Collins Jr. added 15 points and Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey each had nine points and eight rebounds for Vanderbilt. Kobe Sanders and Tyler Rolison scored 13 points each and Brandon Love added 11 while Nick Davidson had nine points and nine rebounds for Nevada, which shot 54% to Vanderbilt’s 47%.

