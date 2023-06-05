Hogan’s 2-run HR helps Oral Roberts win 21st straight, clinch super regional berth

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Matt Hogan hit a two-out two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oral Roberts beat Dallas Baptist 6-5 to extend the nation’s longest active win streak and win the Stillwater Regional. Oral Roberts, which has won program record (D-I era) 21 consecutive games, is just the eighth No. 4 seed in history to win a regional. The Golden Eagles’ only other super regional appearance came in 2006. Miguel Santos led off the top of the sixth with a single before Tom Poole and Nate Rombach hit back-to-back home runs for Dallas Baptist to make it 4-4 but Hogan’s homer in the home half of the inning gave Oral Roberts the lead for good. Santos went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.