Hofstra’s Tyler Thomas chosen as Haggerty Award winner

NEW YORK (AP) — Hofstra’s Tyler Thomas was chosen as the Frank J. Haggerty Award winner Wednesday by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association. Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway, who guided the Pirates to this season’s National Invitation Tournament title, was selected as the Peter A. Carlesimo Coach of the Year. Tariq Francis of the New Jersey Institute of Technology was selected rookie of the year.

