Hofstra beats top-seeded Rutgers 88-86 in overtime in NIT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 25 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 9.3 seconds left in overtime, and Hofstra beat top-seeded Rutgers 88-86 in the first round of the NIT. Hofstra advances to play the winner of Wednesday’s Cincinnati-Virginia Tech game. Hofstra forward Nelson Boachie-Yiadom forced overtime by grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Jaquan Carlos and sinking a jumper from the free-throw line with 2.2 seconds left. Darlinstone Dubar added 17 points, Aaron Estrada scored 13, Carlos had 12 and Boachie-Yiadom finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra.

