Hoffenheim, Stuttgart win to boost Bundesliga survival hopes
By The Associated Press
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim and Stuttgart have boosted their chances of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga with wins over teams in similar jeopardy. American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo had a tough start at Hoffenheim with five straight losses after being appointed in February but he’s begun to turn that around and Sunday’s 2-0 win over Schalke was the third victory in a row. Stuttgart beat Bochum 3-2 after a tense finish. Wolfsburg’s chances of qualifying for European competition next season took a blow in a 2-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
