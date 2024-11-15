Hoffenheim signs Sturm Graz coach Christian Ilzer to replace Matarazzo

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Austrian title winner Christian Ilzer has headed to Germany as the new coach of Hoffenheim, taking over from American Pellegrino Matarazzo. Ilzer won the Austrian league title with Sturm Graz last season to end Salzburg’s 10-year reign as champion and qualify for the Champions League. His appointment means Hoffenheim now has ex-Graz personnel in all of its top sports jobs after the club previously signed Andreas Schicker as sporting director and Paul Pajduch as technical director. Hoffenheim fired Matarazzo on Monday with the team 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga and without a goal in its last three league games.

