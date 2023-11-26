Hoffenheim goalkeeper saves penalty in 1-1 draw with Mainz in Bundesliga

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has saved a penalty to help preserve a 1-1 draw for his team against Mainz in the Bundesliga. The visitors were left ruing their misfortune as Baumann saved Aymen Barkok’s spot kick in the 68th minute and Marco Richter then twice hit the crossbar as they pushed for a winner. Richter opened the scoring in the 39th minute for Mainz before Robert Skov equalized in the 48th. The draw means Mainz remains in danger after 12 rounds. Hoffenheim stays sixth. Promoted Heidenheim drew with Bochum 0-0.

