Hoffenheim fires American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after poor start to season

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — German club Hoffenheim fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo on Monday with the team sliding toward the Bundesliga relegation zone and failing to score in its last three league games. Matarazzo had been in charge since February 2023 and leaves with the team in 15th place in the 18-team Bundesliga and mid-table in the Europa League. The team’s only win from its last six games in all competitions was against second-division Nuremberg in the German Cup. Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg was the third Bundesliga game in a row that Hoffenheim didn’t score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.