Hoffenheim brings American John Brooks back to Bundesliga

By The Associated Press
FILE - Wolfsburg's John Brooks plays the ball during the team's German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 17, 2021. Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica, it announced Thursday Jan. 26, 2023. The German club says the 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Sohn]

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica. The German club says the 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024. Kicker magazine reports Hoffenheim paid $327,000 for the transfer. Brooks made 216 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg from 2013-22. The Berlin-born player came through Hertha’s youth system and made 29 second-division appearances as he helped the team clinch promotion in 2013. Brooks joined Wolfsburg in a record transfer for an American player in 2017.

