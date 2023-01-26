Hoffenheim brings American John Brooks back to Bundesliga

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica. The German club says the 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024. Kicker magazine reports Hoffenheim paid $327,000 for the transfer. Brooks made 216 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg from 2013-22. The Berlin-born player came through Hertha’s youth system and made 29 second-division appearances as he helped the team clinch promotion in 2013. Brooks joined Wolfsburg in a record transfer for an American player in 2017.

