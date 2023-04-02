Hoffenheim beats Bremen to ease pressure on Matarazzo

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has picked up his second consecutive win as Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to ease away from the Bundesliga’s relegation zone. New Jersey-born Matarazzo lost his first five games in charge after taking over at Hoffenheim in February but wins over Hertha Berlin and now Bremen have eased some of the pressure. Cologne held local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga in the first game for Cologne since it emerged the club was facing a transfer ban.

