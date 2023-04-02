Hoffenheim beats Bremen to ease pressure on Matarazzo
By The Associated Press
Cologne's Eric Martel, right, and Gladbach's Jonas Hofmann fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the RehinEnergioStadion in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, April 3, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]
BREMEN, Germany (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has picked up his second consecutive win as Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to ease away from the Bundesliga’s relegation zone. New Jersey-born Matarazzo lost his first five games in charge after taking over at Hoffenheim in February but wins over Hertha Berlin and now Bremen have eased some of the pressure. Cologne held local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga in the first game for Cologne since it emerged the club was facing a transfer ban.
