Hoffenheim beats Bochum to end four-game winless streak in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Andrej Kramaric has scored one and made another for Hoffenheim to snap a four-game winless streak with a 3-1 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga. Kramaric’s pass led to an opener after 32 minutes and the Croatian scored a second 11 minutes later. Substitute Ihlas Bebou made it three 14 minutes from time to cement Hoffenheim’s sixth place on the table. Gonçalo Paciência scored the best goal of the game in the 90th but his perfectly executed volley was a mere consolation for the visitors.

