Hoenstine throws for one TD, runs for another and St. Francis defeats Kent State 23-17

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jeff Hoenstine threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading FCS-member St. Francis (Pa.) to a 23-17 victory over Kent State. Hoenstine’s short touchdown run gave the Red Flash a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and they stretched it to 17-0 when Hoenstine hit Gavin Thomson for a 64-yard score early in the second quarter. Kent State got touchdown passes from starting quarterback Devin Kargman and backup QB Tommy Ulatowski to get within 20-14 at halftime but the Golden Flashes didn’t score again until Andrew Glass’s 44-yard field goal with 98 seconds left in the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.