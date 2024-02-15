Hodgson hospitalized but stable after becoming ill during training session, Crystal Palace says

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in a stable condition in hospital after he became ill during training on Thursday, the club said. Palace said the 76-year-old former England coach was undergoing tests. The Premier League club says “everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.” Palace announced Hodgson had been “taken ill” less than an hour before he was due to hold a scheduled news conference to to preview his team’s game against Everton on Monday. The news came amid reports Hodgson was set to be fired following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday.

