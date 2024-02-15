Hodgson hospitalized but stable after becoming ill during training session, Crystal Palace says

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's head coach Roy Hodgson follows the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in a stable condition in hospital after he became ill during training on Thursday, the club said. Palace said the 76-year-old former England coach was undergoing tests. The Premier League club says “everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.” Palace announced Hodgson had been “taken ill” less than an hour before he was due to hold a scheduled news conference to to preview his team’s game against Everton on Monday. The news came amid reports Hodgson was set to be fired following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.