Hodgson guides Palace to another win, likely EPL survival

LONDON (AP) — Roy Hodgson has surely completed his short-term mission of securing Crystal Palace’s Premier League status for another season. Palace beat West Ham 4-3 in an end-to-end game at Selhurst Park to move to 40 points. That’s the number long associated with being the safety mark in England’s top flight. It should be more than enough to guarantee Palace’s survival with the team now 11 points above the relegation zone. Palace has won four of its six league matches since Hodgson came in as interim manager until the end of the season and lost only once. Palace had gone 13 matches without a win in all competitions before his arrival for a second stint in charge of the team.

