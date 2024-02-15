Hodgson becomes ill during Crystal Palace training session, club says

Crystal Palace says manager Roy Hodgson has been unable to hold a scheduled news conference after he became ill during training. The announcement came less than an hour before Hodgson was due to preview the English Premier League game against Everton on Monday. It also came amid reports the 76-year-old former England coach is set to be fired. Palace has won only four of its last 19 games in all competitions and is five points above the relegation zone. Hodgson is in his second stint in charge of the London club.

