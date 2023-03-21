Hodgson back as Crystal Palace manager at the age of 75

LONDON (AP) — Roy Hodgson is back in the Premier League at the age of 75. Crystal Palace has turned to the former England coach to keep the team in the lucrative top division. Palace has announced his return to the club as the replacement for the fired Patrick Vieira. Hodgson’s deal only runs until the end of the season. He was in charge of Palace from 2017-21 then said he was retiring from coaching. He returned for a brief spell at Watford at the end of last season. Palace is Hodgson’s boyhood club. The team is in 12th place in the 20-team league but only three points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.