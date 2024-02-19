Hodgson, 76, leaves Crystal Palace days after falling ill. Glasner hired as replacement

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as manager of English Premier League team Crystal Palace. The 76-year-old former England coach was hospitalized last week after falling ill in training. The incident came amid reports that Palace was about to replace him as manager. Hodgson says he took the decision to step aside “so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager.” The club hired Austrian coach Oliver Glasner as Hodgson’s replacement hours later on a deal until the end of the 2025-26 season. Glasner led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022 before leaving last year. Palace says Hodgson has left the hospital and was “doing well.”

