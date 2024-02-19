Hodgson, 76, leaves Crystal Palace days after falling ill as Premier League club eyed up replacement
By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Crystal Palace's head coach Roy Hodgson waits for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec.16, 2023. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in a stable condition in hospital after he became ill during training on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, the club said. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]
Crystal Palace says Roy Hodgson is stepping down as manager of the Premier League team. The 76-year-old former England coach was hospitalized last week after falling ill in training. The incident came amid reports that Palace was about to replace him as manager. Hodgson says he has “taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.” Palace says Hodgson has left the hospital and was “doing well.” Austrian coach Oliver Glasner has been heavily touted as the likely replacement for Hodgson. Glasner led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022.
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson
