Hodgson, 76, leaves Crystal Palace days after falling ill as Premier League club eyed up replacement

Crystal Palace says Roy Hodgson is stepping down as manager of the Premier League team. The 76-year-old former England coach was hospitalized last week after falling ill in training. The incident came amid reports that Palace was about to replace him as manager. Hodgson says he has “taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.” Palace says Hodgson has left the hospital and was “doing well.” Austrian coach Oliver Glasner has been heavily touted as the likely replacement for Hodgson. Glasner led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022.

