Hodgson, 75, determined to keep Palace in Premier League

It wasn’t unusual for Roy Hodgson to be stopped in the street during his 10 months away from soccer and be asked “are you enjoying your retirement?” Hodgson never felt like he was retired even at the age of 75. Now he is back in the Premier League in a second stint at Crystal Palace as a replacement for the fired Patrick Vieira. His mission is to keep the club in the lucrative top division. Hodgson returns with Palace in what he described as a “dogfight.” Palace is in 12th place in the 20-team league but only three points above the relegation zone with 10 games left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.