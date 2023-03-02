Hodge, Gholston rally Missouri to 81-76 victory over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 23 points, DeAndre Gholston added 20 and Missouri stormed back to beat LSU 81-76. Hodge made 8 of 16 shots with five 3-pointers for Missouri’s Tigers (22-8, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), who have won three straight and picked up their first win on LSU’s home floor. Hodge added five steals, giving him a school-record 78 this season. Gholston made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers. Noah Carter pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. KJ Williams finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds to pace LSU’s Tigers (13-17, 2-15). Williams has eight double-doubles this season. Adam Miller scored 17, but he had six of LSU’s 16 turnovers. Jalen Reed totaled 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

