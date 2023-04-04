Hockey Hall of Fame’s new exhibit showcases women’s history

TORONTO (AP) — The women’s hockey world gathered for the unveiling of a new exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame celebrating the sport’s history. Hall of Famers Angela James and Jayna Hefford put the finishing touches on the exhibit Tuesday, placing trophies named after them into a display case at the shrine to hockey in downtown Toronto. James and Hefford hoped the Hall of Fame’s new exhibit would inspire young girls to start playing hockey. The exhibit includes nearly 100 artifacts from over 130 years of women’s hockey history. Some highlights include the Clarkson Cup, Abby Hoffman Trophy, Jayna Hefford CWHL MVP Trophy and Angela James Bowl for CWHL top scorer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.