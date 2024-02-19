Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald out of hospital following cardiac event

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald is out of a hospital following a cardiac event this month. The 71-year-old McDonald wrote in an Instagram post Sunday — with a photo of him standing outside Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre —that he’s ending his “two-week visit with new and improved pipes, some fancy hardware and a figuratively full heart.” McDonald posted Feb. 5 that while he was returning from the NHL’s All-Star Game in Toronto, two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Rockies and Calgary Flames, helping the Flames win the Stanley Cup in 1989. From Hanna, Alberta, he starred for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the western junior league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.