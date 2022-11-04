Hockey Canada review says organization ‘at a crossroads’

A third-party review says Hockey Canada is “at a crossroads” that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency. A 221-page document was released Friday. It follows an independent probe led by former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell. The scandal-plagued national sport organization has settled several lawsuits related to sexual abuse and assault claims. The review was led by former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell. He pains a murky picture of how organizations, associations, leagues, teams and participants with different resources and different regions operate.

