Hockey Canada names Katherine Henderson its new president and CEO

TORONTO (AP) — Hockey Canada has named former Curling Canada head Katherine Henderson its new president and chief executive officer. The Tuesday announcement comes as Hockey Canada tries to rebuild after a series of scandals last year rocked the national sport organization. Hockey Canada was heavily criticized last year for its handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts. Several revelations about the organization emerged, renewing conversation about toxic culture within the sport. Hockey Canada’s board of directors resigned in October, along with interim chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.

