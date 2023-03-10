Hitting technology could help baseball’s struggling lineups

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major league hitters are working with the sport’s brightest minds to close the gap on a technology-driven pitching renaissance. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is among a star-studded lineup of batters who worked on their swings with Driveline Baseball during the offseason. At places like Driveline and behind closed doors in unlabeled buildings around the major leagues, the race is on. After years of pitchers using biomechanical analysis to make their stuff even better, there are signs that the same or similar technology might hold the key to reversing some of the downward offensive trends in baseball.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.