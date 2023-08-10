Hit ball gets lodged in red light of Fenway Park’s Green Monster

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night. Boston’s Masataka Yoshida lunged for the ball and clasped his glove. But Yoshida missed the ball. Clearly befuddled, Yoshida turned around a couple of times trying to locate the ball. But the ball was not on the field. Rather than hitting the wall and bouncing off, the ball crashed through one of the red lights that denote the number of outs.

