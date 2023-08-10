Hit ball gets lodged in red light of Fenway Park’s Green Monster

By MAUREEN MULLEN The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida hits the wall as he misses catching a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Boston. The ball broke the lens of the out indicator light, resting inside the scoreboard for a ground-rule double. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night. Boston’s Masataka Yoshida lunged for the ball and clasped his glove. But Yoshida missed the ball. Clearly befuddled, Yoshida turned around a couple of times trying to locate the ball. But the ball was not on the field. Rather than hitting the wall and bouncing off, the ball crashed through one of the red lights that denote the number of outs.

