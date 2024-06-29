History weighs heavily on upstart Georgia’s hopes of another Euro 2024 upset against Spain

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — History weighs heavily on Georgia’s chance of another stunning upset at the European Championship when facing Spain in the round of 16 on Sunday. Spain won back-to-back European titles in 2008 and 2012 long before Georgia made its major tournament debut as the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2024. There was the 7-1 rout in Tbilisi last September and the 3-1 beating in Valladolid two months later when they met in Euro 2024 qualifying. Georgia coach Willy Sagnol says, “The 7-1 did teach us a lot of things.”

