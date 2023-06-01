History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra responds to a question during a news conference before Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Denver. The Heat face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — The NBA Finals will end in six games. At least, that’s what history says. Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals — the 77th title series starts Thursday night in Denver when the Nuggets play host to the Miami Heat — the series has ended in six games 30 times. That’s by far the most common outcome. The title series has gone to Game 7 on 19 occasions, ended in five games on 18 occasions and wound up as a four-game sweep only nine times.

