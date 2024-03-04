History-rich Pac-12 marks the end of an era as the conference basketball tournaments take place

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Stanford senior Cameron Brink holds up the Pac 12 conference championship trophy after the Cardinal's 81-67 win over Arizona State in the NCAA college basketball in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Strazzante]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference is about to play its final basketball tournaments in Las Vegas before 10 teams head to different leagues. It will be the end of a historic era for a conference that traces its roots to 1915. No. 5 Arizona is the clear front-runner on the men’s side, which plays its conference tournament March 13-16. Six ranked teams that include three in the top 10 make up the Pac-12 women’s tournament, which is Wednesday through Sunday.

