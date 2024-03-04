History-rich Pac-12 marks the end of an era as the conference basketball tournaments take place

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference is about to play its final basketball tournaments in Las Vegas before 10 teams head to different leagues. It will be the end of a historic era for a conference that traces its roots to 1915. No. 5 Arizona is the clear front-runner on the men’s side, which plays its conference tournament March 13-16. Six ranked teams that include three in the top 10 make up the Pac-12 women’s tournament, which is Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.