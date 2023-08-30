History of Ireland’s failure to get past Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

Generations of Ireland’s best players have never known what it’s like to win a Rugby World Cup knockout match. It is 36 years and counting that they have choked on the biggest stage. In the nine World Cups, Ireland has reached the quarterfinals seven times and gone no further. No other team has suffered so many times. Even Scotland made the semifinals once. The next adventure starts in Bordeaux on Sept. 9 against Romania.

