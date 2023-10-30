History is against Ten Hag as he tries to turn Man United’s season around

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag says Manchester United is on the way up. The Premier League table tells a different story. It must be tough for the United manager to come up with fresh explanations for his team’s ever-worsening form. But after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City the pressure is mounting on him to come up with a solution and turn United’s season around. The next game is against Newcastle in the League Cup. It is a repeat of last season’s final that United won as Ten Hag ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy and delivered silverware in his first year in charge. Those were happier times for the Dutch coach. Now Ten Hag faces a fight to stop United’s campaign from unravelling.

