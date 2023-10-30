History is against Ten Hag as he tries to turn Man United’s season around

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag says Manchester United is on the way up. The Premier League table tells a different story. It must be tough for the United manager to come up with fresh explanations for his team’s ever-worsening form. But after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City the pressure is mounting on him to come up with a solution and turn United’s season around. The next game is against Newcastle in the League Cup. It is a repeat of last season’s final that United won as Ten Hag ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy and delivered silverware in his first year in charge. Those were happier times for the Dutch coach. Now Ten Hag faces a fight to stop United’s campaign from unravelling.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.