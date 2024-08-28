Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League

MONACO (AP) — Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade won their Champions League qualifying playoffs and can now be drawn to meet for the first time in 33 years. Dinamo and Red Star last played each other in May 1991 in the Yugoslavian league that started to break up after that season as ethnic tensions moved toward war in the Balkans. On Wednesday, Dinamo beat Qarabag 2-0 in Azerbaijan to win 5-0 on aggregate. Red Star overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Bodo/Glimt with a 2-0 win. Dinamo and Red Star were joined by Lille and Slovan Bratislava completing the 36-team Champions League lineup.

