Historic Olympic streak ends in a shocking upset as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi is finally beaten

PARIS (AP) — An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing has been snapped in a shocking upset as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal. Szilagyi won gold medals in men’s individual saber in 2012, 2016 and 2021. Oh Sanguk of South Korea went on to win the men’s saber gold with a 15-11 victory over Fares Ferjani of Tunisia in the final. Italian Luigi Samele, the silver medalist in 2021, took the bronze. Vivian Kong Man Wai beat Auriane Mallo-Breton of France 13-12 in overtime to win women’s epee fencing gold.

