Historic NHL preseason game under way in Australia after solving apparent ice issues

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The National Hockey League’s first preseason game in the Southern Hemisphere got underway after officials apparently solved some issues with the quality of the ice at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Ahead of the Global Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes there were reports and photos on social media Friday of the state of the ice surface — puddles, ruts and uneven coloring. On Friday, both teams were scheduled to hold an open practice for fans wanting to see NHL “ice” hockey in Australia for the first time. Although the Kings held their practice, the Coyotes were reported to have had to cancel their later session. The NHL has been asked for comment. A second game between the same teams was scheduled for Sunday in the same arena.

