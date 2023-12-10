Hischier scores twice, Devils beat Flames 4-2 for 3rd straight victory and 6th in 7 games.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nico Hischier scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday for their third straight victory and sixth in seven games.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, Timo Meier also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to help the Devils improve to 14-10-1. They are 9-4-0 on the road.

Former Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary. The Flames finished a six-game homestand 3-3-0, leaving them 11-13-3.

Rookie Dustin Wolf, making consecutive starts for the first time in his career, stopped 26 shots for Calgary.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on a controversial goal.

After Hischier mishandled the puck on a scoring chance, Flames forward Blake Coleman banked a clearing attempt off Bratt and into the net. However, seconds earlier, Wolf was knocked off balance and sent spinning when Hischier slid into his pads.

Calgary coach Ryan Huska challenged for goalie interference, but the call stood with the explanation that Coleman sent Hischier into the goalie.

The Devils took a 3-1 lead at 8:59 of the third when Wolf’s errant outlet pass was intercepted by Alexander Holtz, who fired a puck toward the front of the net for a deflection by Meier.

Kadri scored with 5:14 left, and Hischier put it away with an empty-netter in the final minute.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Edmonton on Sunday.

Flames: At Colorado on Monday night.

