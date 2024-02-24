Hischier scores power-play goal to break tie, leads Devils over Canadiens 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier woke up New Jersey’s anemic power play by scoring with 6:27 to play and the slumping Devils beat Montreal 4-3 on Saturday to send the Canadiens to their fifth straight loss.

Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Ondrej Palat also scored as the Devils snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in five games. Nico Daws made 23 saves and got a little lucky when Josh Anderson hit a crossbar on a break.

Bratt added an insurance goal three minutes after the Hischier goal and it was needed as Nick Suzuki scored his team-high 22nd of the season and second of the game with 1:51 to play.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadians, who have lost 7 of 8. Jake Allen made 20 saves for Montreal, which might have been showcasing him with the trade deadline approaching next month.

Hischier’s 19th goal of the season snapped a 2-all tie and was only the Devils’ third power-play score in their last 48 attempts. They were 0 for 12 in the last three games. It came with Suzuki in the penalty box for slashing Hischier.

After outshooting the Devils 10-5 in a scoreless first period, Montreal twice took one-goal leads in the second 20 minutes, only to see New Jersey tie the score.

Gallagher opened the scoring at 3:06 with a shot from between the circles that was set up by linemates Jake Evans and Anderson.

Meier tied the game a little more than two minutes later, tapping in a excellent pass from the sideboards by defenseman Kevin Bahl, the first of his two assists.

Suzuki got his first goal at 13:07. It came on a quick counterattack triggered by defenseman John Kovacevic’s pass to Cole Caufield at the Devils’ blue line and an ensuing cross-ice pass to the open Canadiens captain for a shot past Daws.

Palat tied the game with 2:10 left in the second period, putting the rebound of a Simon Nemec shot past Allen, who was screened by Jack Hughes.

